05/07/2025

Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz and Education Commissioner Russell-Tucker Encourage CT Businesses to Participate in Fourth Annual School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program

(HARTFORD, CT) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker are encouraging Connecticut business leaders and businesses to participate in the Fourth Annual School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program by opting-in to provide discounts to school staff over the summer.

Like in prior years, this program will provide special discounts to all PK-12 school staff, including Adult Education program staff, over the summer months.

Eligible public and private school staff include bus drivers, paraeducators, administrators, school nurses, teachers, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.

The School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program discounts will run this summer from June through the end of August.

To sign up and participate, businesses can fill out the form at https://forms.office.com/g/McdamZFQFH or go to https://portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack to learn more.

