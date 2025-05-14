House Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1672

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Resolution 232 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors McANDREW, GIRAL, PROBST, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, BRENNAN, McNEILL, STAATS, SANCHEZ, COOPER, NEILSON, O'MARA, DELLOSO, FLEMING Short Title A Resolution recognizing May 15, 2025, through June 15, 2025, as "Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to raise public awareness, promote acceptance and support individuals living with Tourette syndrome and related disorders. Memo Subject Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month Actions 1672 Referred to HEALTH, May 8, 2025 Reported as committed, May 14, 2025 Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM

