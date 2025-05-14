Submit Release
House Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1672

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Resolution 232

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

McANDREW, GIRAL, PROBST, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, BRENNAN, McNEILL, STAATS, SANCHEZ, COOPER, NEILSON, O'MARA, DELLOSO, FLEMING

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing May 15, 2025, through June 15, 2025, as "Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to raise public awareness, promote acceptance and support individuals living with Tourette syndrome and related disorders.

Memo Subject

Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month

Actions

1672 Referred to HEALTH, May 8, 2025
Reported as committed, May 14, 2025

