House Resolution 280 Printer's Number 2088

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, RABB, WAXMAN, PIELLI, WARREN, PARKER, K.HARRIS, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS, FLEMING, FIEDLER, KHAN, HADDOCK, SALISBURY

Short Title A Resolution directing the Department of Corrections to conduct an environmental study of each State correctional institution to determine if individuals housed in each State correctional institution are being exposed to harmful, hazardous or unsanitary conditions and to ensure that individuals housed in each State correctional institution are receiving clean air and pure water.

Memo Subject Environmental Study of State Correctional Institutions

Generated 07/15/2025 09:48 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.