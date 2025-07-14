House Resolution 280 Printer's Number 2088
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors
KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, RABB, WAXMAN, PIELLI, WARREN, PARKER, K.HARRIS, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS, FLEMING, FIEDLER, KHAN, HADDOCK, SALISBURY
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Department of Corrections to conduct an environmental study of each State correctional institution to determine if individuals housed in each State correctional institution are being exposed to harmful, hazardous or unsanitary conditions and to ensure that individuals housed in each State correctional institution are receiving clean air and pure water.
Memo Subject
Environmental Study of State Correctional Institutions
Generated 07/15/2025 09:48 AM
