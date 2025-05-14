Submit Release
House Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1617

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Resolution 229

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HANBIDGE, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing September 19, 2025, as "Aortic Disease Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Aortic Disease Awareness Day

Actions

1617 Referred to HEALTH, May 6, 2025
Reported as committed, May 14, 2025

Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM

