House Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1617

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Resolution 229 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HANBIDGE, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON Short Title A Resolution recognizing September 19, 2025, as "Aortic Disease Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Aortic Disease Awareness Day Actions 1617 Referred to HEALTH, May 6, 2025 Reported as committed, May 14, 2025 Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM

