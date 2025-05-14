House Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1617
PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Resolution 229
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HANBIDGE, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing September 19, 2025, as "Aortic Disease Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Aortic Disease Awareness Day
Actions
|1617
|Referred to HEALTH, May 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 14, 2025
Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM
