House Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1245

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - Sponsors

CIRESI, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, DALEY, PROBST, ISAACSON, MADDEN, GIRAL, HADDOCK, WAXMAN, MERSKI, MAYES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, MALAGARI, O'MARA, BRIGGS, FREEMAN, CONKLIN, BOYD, FLEMING, SALISBURY, KINKEAD, DONAHUE, STEELE

Short Title

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to establish the National Infrastructure Bank.

Memo Subject

Urging Congress to Create a National Infrastructure Bank

