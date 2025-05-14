House Resolution 173 Printer's Number 1245
PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - Sponsors
CIRESI, NEILSON, PASHINSKI, DALEY, PROBST, ISAACSON, MADDEN, GIRAL, HADDOCK, WAXMAN, MERSKI, MAYES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, MALAGARI, O'MARA, BRIGGS, FREEMAN, CONKLIN, BOYD, FLEMING, SALISBURY, KINKEAD, DONAHUE, STEELE
Short Title
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to establish the National Infrastructure Bank.
Memo Subject
Urging Congress to Create a National Infrastructure Bank
