Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,266 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1449

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - Sponsors

KRUEGER, VENKAT, KINKEAD, WAXMAN, GIRAL, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, MALAGARI, GUENST, SMITH-WADE-EL, RABB, PIELLI, MADDEN, FIEDLER, CURRY, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, OTTEN, BOYD, KENYATTA, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, RIVERA, DAVIDSON, CERRATO, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, FRIEL

Short Title

An Act providing for access to contraceptives; imposing duties on the Insurance Department and the Department of Human Services; providing for severability; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Co-Sponsorship: Expanding Access to Contraceptives

Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1140 Printer's Number 1449

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more