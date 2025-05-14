House Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1527

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Bill 1359 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON Short Title An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for regulation of self-service storage facilities; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Amending the Self-Service Storage Facility Act Actions 1527 Referred to COMMERCE, April 29, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Laid on the table, May 6, 2025 Removed from table, May 14, 2025 Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.