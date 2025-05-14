House Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1527
PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Bill 1359
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for regulation of self-service storage facilities; and making a repeal.
Memo Subject
Amending the Self-Service Storage Facility Act
Actions
|1527
|Referred to COMMERCE, April 29, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
|Removed from table, May 14, 2025
Generated 05/14/2025 04:57 PM
