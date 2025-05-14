Submit Release
House Bill 1359 Printer's Number 1527

PENNSYLVANIA, May 14 - House Bill 1359

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for regulation of self-service storage facilities; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Amending the Self-Service Storage Facility Act

Actions

1527 Referred to COMMERCE, April 29, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
Removed from table, May 14, 2025

