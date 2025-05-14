Landmarks Illuminated on Buffalo Shooting Anniversary

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 State landmarks will be illuminated orange on the evening of May 14 to honor the lives taken and those impacted by the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

“As a daughter of Buffalo, my heart continues to break for our 10 neighbors that were senselessly taken away from us and the pain that was inflicted across this community,” Governor Hochul said. “Buffalo is tough and resilient, and as we reflect on that tragic day, I remain steadfast in my dedication to helping the East Buffalo community heal and ensuring the memory of those we lost and the lives impacted will never be forgotten.”

The following landmarks will be illuminated orange tonight:

One World Trade Center

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

Niagara Falls

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Governor Kathy Hochul, City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon and members of the 5/14 Memorial Commission yesterday announced a major milestone for the permanent and living memorial to honor the lives affected by the 5/14 shooting. The 5/14 Memorial Commission identified 18 city-owned and privately-owned lots required for the construction of a permanent memorial, which have now been designated by the City of Buffalo for a unified site. The acquisition and designation of these parcels marks a critical step forward for the 5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc. to enter detailed phases of design, engineering, permitting and fundraising.

The 5/14 Memorial Commission, established in October 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul and then-Mayor Byron W. Brown, unveiled the final design for the memorial, titled “Seeing Us,” on May 13, 2024. Designed by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood, the memorial features ten interconnected stone pillars inscribed with the names of the lives taken and survivors, each with a unique arc and height. A sweeping support building will serve as a central hub for education, exhibitions, community activities and events, with an elevated Memorial Walk on its roof. The design was selected through a comprehensive public engagement process, including community meetings and surveys.