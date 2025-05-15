Visual LANSA 16 Launches July 8 to Accelerate Modernization and Cross-Platform Innovation

Visual LANSA 16 gives teams the flexibility to build on what already works and introduce new capabilities without disrupting the systems they rely on every day.” — Kegan Blumenthal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANSA today announced that Visual LANSA 16 will officially launch on July 8, 2025. This major update to LANSA’s flagship low-code platform helps teams extend their IBM i applications, work across environments, and leverage modern cloud infrastructure.V16 is designed to support a wide range of modernization strategies, whether enhancing established systems, integrating new technologies, or scaling operations. “We recognize that modernization is not one-size-fits-all,” said Kegan Blumenthal, General Manager at LANSA. “Visual LANSA 16 gives teams the flexibility to build on what already works and introduce new capabilities without disrupting the systems they rely on every day.”Modernize Core Systems with Native REST APIsV16 includes native REST API functionality that allows organizations to break down tightly coupled systems into modular services. Developers can expose core business logic and connect seamlessly with modern frameworks like React and Vue. This approach supports phased modernization and makes integration with newer technologies more efficient.Embed Web Content into Windows Applications with WebView2Visual LANSA 16 also adds support for WebView2, enabling developers to embed dynamic web content inside Windows desktop applications. Teams can integrate LANSA BI dashboards, third-party JavaScript libraries, and interactive HTML components directly into native interfaces built with LANSA. “WebView2 opens the door to greater extensibility. It gives developers more options to enhance functionality and design using modern web standards, all within the LANSA framework,” Blumenthal said.Simplify Cloud Deployment with Azure LicensingV16 introduces Azure-compatible licensing to streamline how teams deploy and manage LANSA applications in Microsoft Azure. This helps companies align infrastructure with licensing models as they adopt hybrid or cloud-native environments.Plan Your Upgrade as V14 Support Winds DownWith the release of V16, support for Visual LANSA 14 and earlier versions will be discontinued when current maintenance agreements expire. Customers are encouraged to begin planning their upgrade to stay secure and benefit from the latest enhancements.To assist with upgrades, LANSA Professional Services offers structured engagements that reduce risk and help teams realize value quickly. Services include environment assessments, hands-on upgrade execution, and post-deployment support to ensure a smooth transition and optimize the use of new platform capabilities.V16 also features an updated user interface for a more modern experience, push notification support to improve real-time engagement, and OAuth2 integration for simplified authentication and stronger access control. To learn more, request early access, and consult with Professional Services, visit lansa.com/visual-lansa-16 BONUS: LANSA Composable Commerce Launches July 15, 2025One week later, LANSA will launch LANSA Composable Commerce on July 15. This ready-to-deploy e-commerce solution connects directly to ERP systems and features a modern React front-end for a fast, responsive customer experience.Built by LANSA’s Professional Services team, it includes all the key features needed for success such as product management, merchandising, order processing, payment integration, and strong Lighthouse performance scores for page speed. The solution also supports personalization and analytics integrations that help marketing and sales teams improve conversion.“Composable Commerce gives businesses a fast and future-ready way to go digital. It is designed for real-world needs, built to scale, and ready to launch without our customers having to do any heavy lifting,” said Steve Collins, Director of Professional Services and a veteran in modernizing IBM i applications. “The new Commerce Edition demonstrates the evolving vision for LANSA, enabling modern, flexible hybrid IBM i and cloud technology stacks.”About LANSALANSA provides a comprehensive set of developer tools that accelerate digital transformation by streamlining how enterprise applications are created, connected, and modernized. With over 35 years of experience in IBM i environments, LANSA supports global organizations across industries such as finance, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. Its flagship low-code platform enables IT teams to deliver web, desktop, and cloud solutions faster, with fewer resources and reduced risk.Free trials and guided consultations are available for businesses looking to explore how LANSA can support their transformation initiatives. Visit lansa.com to learn more and contact sales@lansa.com for inquiries.

