Revolutionizing Business Intelligence for the IBM i: Introducing LANSA BI
LANSA BI revolutionizes business intelligence delivery on the IBM i, enabling developers to rapidly provide stakeholders with a self-service solution that empowers smarter decision-making on the fly.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LANSA, a leading provider of IBM i modernization solutions, has introduced LANSA BI, a developer toolkit for standalone or embedded business intelligence built on native DB2 integration. In collaboration with its sister brand, Yellowfin, LANSA BI simplifies the implementation of advanced business intelligence technologies for the IBM i user base.
— Stephen Strake, LANSA General Manager
LANSA BI democratizes access to business intelligence for all stakeholders by equipping developers with pre-built analytics modules to create shareable dashboards that present reliable data in real time. These visually striking and highly interactive dashboards come with sophisticated drill-down and drill-up capabilities, making it easier for end-users to uncover insights.
In tandem with Visual LANSA, LANSA's flagship product for professional low-code development, developers can seamlessly add data and analytics to IBM i applications. "While many low-code platforms offer ways to drag and drop charting into applications, they often lack true BI functionality," said Stephen Strake, LANSA's General Manager. LANSA BI allows developers to release high-end BI functionalities without coding from scratch and efficiently bring data closer to end-users. "Imagine the opportunities of having actionable insights waiting for you inside your CRM, ERP, and all other mission-critical applications," he suggested.
Harnessing Yellowfin's AI-powered features, LANSA BI makes it easy for stakeholders to make informed decisions on the fly. By leveraging NLQ (natural language query), end-users can derive insights by simply writing data requests in plain English. "Someone can say, 'Give me the gross profit for all my divisions for the last quarter,' and LANSA BI will instantly return a corresponding table or graph," explained Andrew Vaiciunas, Solutions Engineer at LANSA. "Once that report is created via NLQ, it can be saved, built upon, and customized later, giving users the ability to extend and customize their analytics journey over time," he added.
Replacing manual reporting processes and legacy solutions, LANSA BI is poised to significantly reduce data inaccuracies while alleviating the heavy reliance on developers for business intelligence. Out of the box, it also has the capability to automatically analyze trends, send important alerts to end-users, and even provide written reports based on mathematical models. "At Yellowfin, we are committed to delivering seamlessly embedded business intelligence to software vendors globally. We believe that IBM i is an underserved segment, and LANSA is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced BI capabilities as part of their modernization solutions," commented John Burr, Yellowfin's General Manager.
For more information about LANSA BI for IBM i, please visit https://lansa.com/business-intelligence or contact sales@lansa.com for a free demonstration featuring live data and reports. Sign up before July 30, 2023, and LANSA will provide your pilot for free.
About LANSA: LANSA offers professional low-code tools to facilitate the modernization and rapid development of mission-critical applications on the IBM i. Versus traditional coding, it gets the job done faster by at least 3x without sacrificing functionality and disrupting day-to-day business operations.
About Yellowfin: Yellowfin is the only analytics suite that successfully combines action-based dashboards with industry-leading automated analysis and data storytelling. It provides a user-friendly platform for developers and end-users alike to create collaborative, engaging, and interactive data experiences.
