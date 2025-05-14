President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Arkansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes from March 14–15, 2025.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Roland W. Jackson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.