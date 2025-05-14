Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,266 in the last 365 days.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program Pays Tennesseans More Than $15 Million

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid $15.1 million to Tennessee policyholders to repair flood damage from Tropical Storm Helene. More than 83% of these claims came from areas at high risk for flooding.

National Flood Insurance Program policyholders with flood damage from the storm can submit a claim even if they do not live in one of the eight Tennessee counties eligible for federal disaster assistance. 

While tropical storms like Helene can bring significant flooding far inland, anywhere it rains can experience overflowing rivers, flash flooding and dam or levee failures. Just an inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage and most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

The National Flood Insurance Program was created to provide financial protection from flood damage to property owners, renters and businesses through government-backed flood insurance policies. Federal assistance can only provide a small amount of funding, so having flood insurance can help you recover more quickly after a flood.

In Tennessee, to buy a flood insurance policy, your community must participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. Visit FEMA's Community Status page for a list of participating communities. If your community is on the list, you can call the National Flood Insurance Program Direct Helpline at 877-336-2627, visit FloodSmart.gov and follow the prompt to get a quote or call your insurance agent to find out how much coverage may cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program Pays Tennesseans More Than $15 Million

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more