FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program Pays Tennesseans More Than $15 Million

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid $15.1 million to Tennessee policyholders to repair flood damage from Tropical Storm Helene. More than 83% of these claims came from areas at high risk for flooding.

National Flood Insurance Program policyholders with flood damage from the storm can submit a claim even if they do not live in one of the eight Tennessee counties eligible for federal disaster assistance.

While tropical storms like Helene can bring significant flooding far inland, anywhere it rains can experience overflowing rivers, flash flooding and dam or levee failures. Just an inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage and most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

The National Flood Insurance Program was created to provide financial protection from flood damage to property owners, renters and businesses through government-backed flood insurance policies. Federal assistance can only provide a small amount of funding, so having flood insurance can help you recover more quickly after a flood.

In Tennessee, to buy a flood insurance policy, your community must participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. Visit FEMA's Community Status page for a list of participating communities. If your community is on the list, you can call the National Flood Insurance Program Direct Helpline at 877-336-2627, visit FloodSmart.gov and follow the prompt to get a quote or call your insurance agent to find out how much coverage may cost.