Gilayo Offers Scalable, Rapid Housing Solutions for Homeless Encampments in California and Beyond

Innovative Modular Steel Structures Provide Immediate Relief and Long-Term Solutions for the Homeless Crisis

Our steel structures offer an innovative, safe, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional tent encampments, providing dignified living space while longer-term solutions are developed.” — John Mayo, Co-Founder, Gilayo

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As California takes bold steps to address its homeless crisis, with billions of dollars committed by Governor Gavin Newsom to clean up encampments and increase mental health care facilities, Gilayo® is stepping forward with an immediate solution. The company’s innovative modular steel structures, which can be deployed quickly and with minimal environmental impact, are poised to become a critical part of the state's housing efforts.

Gilayo®'s patented steel structures can be assembled in just hours, do not require foundations, and leave a minimal footprint on the environment. These structures are designed to provide temporary housing that is safe, durable, and scalable, offering a quick and efficient alternative to traditional shelters or tent cities. With the state committed to addressing homelessness on a massive scale, Gilayo®’s ability to deploy these units rapidly and in large numbers makes it an ideal solution to support the Governor’s vision of providing temporary and permanent housing for those living in encampments across California.

“Homelessness in California is a crisis that demands immediate action. Governor Newsom's commitment to investing billions in mental health and cleanup efforts is commendable, but we need scalable housing solutions that can be implemented quickly,” said John Mayo, Gilayo® Co-Founder. “Our steel structures offer an innovative, safe, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional tent encampments, providing a dignified living space while longer-term solutions are developed.”

How Gilayo® Can Help

• Rapid Deployment: The steel structures can be assembled by just one or two people in a matter of hours, without the need for foundations. This allows them to be placed almost anywhere, including urban areas and vacant lots, providing an immediate housing solution to displaced individuals. For example, utilizing the built-in resources of sports fields could provide an all-in-one solution with plumbing, food, and medical facilities.

• No Impact to Existing Infrastructure: It’s critical to highlight that these modular units will have no impact on existing infrastructure, such as football fields or parks. The structures are securely screwed to the ground, ensuring safety without compromising the field or surface underneath. They can be easily relocated or stored for future use, offering flexibility in disaster response and long-term housing strategies.

• Scalable Solution: With the ability to deploy 100 units per day, Gilayo® can quickly scale its efforts to match the urgency of California’s homeless crisis. Whether in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Sacramento, these units can be rapidly deployed in high-need areas.

• Minimal Environmental Impact: Unlike traditional shelters that can be invasive to the environment, Gilayo®’s modular units are designed to leave a minimal footprint. They are reusable, meaning they can be taken down and redeployed as needed, providing long-term sustainability for homeless relief efforts.

• Relocation and Future Use: The units are designed to be easily relocated and could serve as the base structures for future permanent housing or be stored at football stadiums and other large venues for future disaster responses. This ensures the structures are not only a solution for today but a sustainable asset for tomorrow’s needs.

• Safety and Privacy: The units provide individuals with a safe, private space, reducing the dangers and stigmas often associated with living in public encampments. These units can be strategically placed in areas that provide safe access to essential services, such as mental health care, job training, and social services.

• A Long-Term Investment: As part of California’s broader efforts to combat homelessness, Gilayo®’s modular units offer more than just temporary relief. They can be used for long-term housing solutions and can be re-purposed as permanent structures for a variety of needs, such as disaster relief shelters, off-grid housing, or temporary workplaces.

A Solution for Other States

While California leads the way with its unprecedented investment in homelessness solutions, other states across the U.S. are facing similar crises. Gilayo® is prepared to offer its scalable housing solution to any state grappling with the rise in homelessness, providing rapid relief for encampments and an environmentally responsible way to house displaced individuals.

About Gilayo®

Gilayo® is a global leader in modular steel solutions designed to address disaster relief, military applications, off-grid housing, and more. The company’s patented steel framing system, the Gilayo® plate, is used by developers, contractors, and steel fabricators worldwide to create scalable, durable, and sustainable building solutions. With a commitment to philanthropy and sustainable development, Gilayo® provides cost-effective housing solutions that are easily deployable and adaptable to various applications, from temporary housing for the homeless to long-term infrastructure needs. 100% of Gilayo® profits go to youth programs.

