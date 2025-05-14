Summary of Incident: Man dies during a medical emergency after illegally entering the U.S near Clint, TX

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On January 16, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) piloting an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) over Clint, TX, observed a group of suspected illegal aliens scaling the Border Barrier approximately 7.9 miles southeast of the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge in El Paso, TX.

At approximately 7:02 a.m., the BPA UAS pilot provided location information, via agency radio, to other BPAs in the area, who were then able to visually observe the group from a distance. The BPAs observed the group complete their climb over the barrier and travel east, away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

At approximately 7:09 a.m., the BPA UAS pilot reported via agency radio, that an individual was assisted to the ground by the other suspected illegal aliens and was possibly injured. The group had traveled approximately .1 miles east of the barrier, farther into the United States. At approximately 7:13 a.m., the BPA UAS pilot guided responding BPAs to the location of the suspected injured individual.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., a BPA reported via agency radio that he had encountered an unresponsive male and requested emergency medical services (EMS). Border Patrol personnel immediately contacted El Paso County 911 by phone and requested EMS assistance. The unresponsive man was later identified as a citizen of Honduras.

At approximately 7:16 a.m., BPAs applied an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the man and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). BPAs performed numerous cycles of CPR on the man and delivered a total of three shocks as instructed by the AED; however, he did not respond.

At approximately 7:37 a.m., Life Ambulance Service EMS arrived, assumed primary medical care of the man, and continued CPR while preparing him for transport to the hospital. At approximately 7:47 a.m., Life Ambulance Service EMS transported the man to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, TX. BPAs followed EMS and established hospital watch. At approximately 8:32 a.m., a doctor at the hospital pronounced the man deceased.

CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) interviewed the aliens who crossed into the United States with the man. The individuals explained that the man did not sustain an injury while scaling the barrier. Approximately 10 minutes after the group had scaled the barrier, the man told them that he felt like he was going to faint and pointed to his chest. The group was not aware of any pre-existing medical conditions that the man might have had.

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner took custody of the man’s body and advised CBP OPR they would conduct an autopsy. CBP OPR requested a copy of the final autopsy report.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.