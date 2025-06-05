DHS issues new waivers to expedite new border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico

WASHINGTON — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has issued three new waivers for border wall construction, ensuring expeditious construction of approximately 36 miles of new border wall in Arizona and New Mexico. This is in addition to the waiver that was signed by Secretary Noem and published in the Federal Register in April 2025 for border wall construction in California.

The Secretary’s waiver authority allows DHS to waive environmental laws–including the National Environmental Policy Act–to ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads, by minimizing the risk of administrative delays. Projects executed under a waiver are critical steps to secure the southern border and reinforce our commitment to border security. The waivers cover projects funded through U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 appropriations. These projects include:

El Paso Sector Santa Teresa Secondary Wall Project (~7 miles)

El Paso Sector 16-4 Wall Project Anapra (~1.3 miles)

El Paso Sector 2 Wall Project & Port of Entry (POE) Gate (~0.2 mile & ~40 feet)

Yuma Sector Barry M. Goldwater Range (BMGR) Wall Project (7 gaps; ~40-240 feet)

Tucson Sonoita Project (~24.7 miles)

Tucson 10-4 Project (~0.2 mile)

Tucson 10-6 Project (~2.1 miles)

Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border wall and enhance border security operations in the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso, Tucson and Yuma Sectors. The waivers were issued pursuant to Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.