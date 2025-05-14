Montgomery County Council Meets on May 15 to Wrap-Up and Reconcile FY26 Operating Budgets and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program Amendments
MARYLAND, May 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The Montgomery County Council will meet on Thursday, May 15 at 10:30 a.m. to wrap-up and reconcile Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget items and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) amendments. Council straw votes on the overall operating and capital budgets are also expected, with final votes scheduled for May 22. Montgomery County’s fiscal year begins on July 1.
The Council staff reports for these items with additional information will be available by May 15 on the Council website.
The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.
Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.
Release ID: 25-169
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884
