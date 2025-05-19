Executive Coach Holly Ward of Shore Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Ward is the CEO of Shore Coaching, leading a team of coaches who equip others with the mindset and tools to develop into more intentional leaders. The vision of Shore coaching is to provide executive coaching for intentional leaders through connection, inspiring and equipping others to be and do their best. Holly and her team work with a variety of clients, non-profit and for-profit, including retail companies, varied industries and with a specialty of working with leaders in higher education. She earned a PhD in education and highly values learning as the key to self-discovery, advancing one’s mission, and developing greater confidence and ability.

When asked about the importance of continual professional and personal growth, Holly stated, “We all have the potential to grow and keep developing. Being better doesn’t mean you aren’t already adept at what you do, it means you get to keep growing. Growing and learning is an individualized process. I focus on facilitating the client’s self-discovery and growth through a collaborative and confidential relationship. It empowers the client to find their own solutions and take ownership of their development, leading to lasting personal and positive change.”

Holly’s career journey has embodied the pursuit of lifelong learning. Before becoming a coach, Holly taught at the college level. As she began to learn about coaching, she realized it was meaningful way to empower others to reach their highest potential.

Holly’s pursuit of expertise in executive coaching led her to the University of Kansas’ Dr. Jim Knight, a leader in coaching and the author of several books on coaching. Knight’s work on The Partnership Principles provides a framework in which equality, choice, voice and dialogue guide reflection and praxis and has had a tremendous impact on Holly’s work. This framework allows for both the coach and coachee to be equal partners in the coaching process which is a fundamental cornerstone of Shore Coaching.

In the early stages of a coaching relationship, Holly will utilize assessment tools to identify areas of emphasis. Holly gives special attention to clients finding their voice and authentic style as a leader. Moreover, Holly believes the coaching relationship provides a space for intentional reflection in order to focus actions for growth and development. This allows leaders, who have fast-paced, busy lives, a time to reflect on their role as a leader. The process involves using success and failures for continuous learning.

Holly and her team also provide trainings for teams with a focus on leadership development. The training includes a focus on team building and team collaboration which includes a focus on emotional intelligence, growth mindset and creating psychological safety.

Holly believes when we choose to learn and get better, on our own or with a coach, we open ourselves to a better life of healthier relationships, greater successes, deeper feelings of competence, and more vitality and growth. Holly says it truly is a privilege to support leaders and see them grow. She can’t emphasize her client-centric style enough. It is their journey, their needs, their success that everything hinges on. She is supportive and committed to focusing on each person’s individual growth.

Holly is appearing on Close Up as part of a series on Empowering Women. She also knows the life balance challenges that come from being a business owner, mother, and wife with simultaneous priorities. To learn more about Holly’s principles, feel free to visit her website where she posts blogs frequently. This podcast is a chance to espouse her thoughts without sacrificing too much time.

For more information about Holly and her teachings, visit www.shorecoachingservices.com

