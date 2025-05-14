N-RG CLADDING RECOGNIZED IN USGLASS MAGAZINE’S ANNUAL DESIGN AWARDS FOR MALACHOWSKY HALL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

The completed University of Florida Malachowsky Hall. "N-RG Cladding LLC was definitively the right choice for aiding in the design, manufacture, and installation of this exceptional facade." - James Marini, operations manager – Ajax. Photo Credit: N-RG C Elevation shot of Malachowsky Hall at the University of Florida demonstrates the ever-changing undulation and play of shadows cast by the volumetric design of the aluminum panels. Photo Credit: N-RG Cladding

Being recognized by USGlass Magazine for our work on Malachowsky Hall is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in iconic cladding installations.” — Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-RG Cladding, a leading provider of cladding solutions for commercial buildings, announced today that USGlass Magazine recognized the company in the mid-rise category in its 6th Annual Design Awards presented for its innovative use of custom metal panel units.

USGlass Magazine’s annual awards celebrate projects that exemplify design innovation, aesthetic achievement, and technical excellence in the architectural glazing industry. This year’s competition featured a diverse range of projects spanning various categories, with a focus on pushing the boundaries of architectural possibilities through structural strength, unique aesthetics, and high-performance solutions.

N-RG Cladding served as the design-assist trade partner and contractor for the Malachowsky Hall project, which showcases a complex, unitized MegaPanel system featuring 600+ punched openings of trapezium-shaped, electrochromic glass with bird-friendly coating. The system was designed to meet the project’s thermal and visual comfort goals while aligning with the University of Florida’s environmental objectives.

“Being recognized by USGlass Magazine for our work on Malachowsky Hall is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in iconic cladding installations,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO. “This project challenged us to think beyond conventional solutions, and we’re proud to have delivered a high-performance façade that aligns with the University of Florida’s aesthetic vision while advancing sustainability and technical excellence.”

The Malachowsky Hall project was executed in collaboration with a distinguished project team, including:

• Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

• General Contractor: Ajax Building Company

• Developer/Owner: University of Florida

• Glazing Consultant: McClure Engineering

• Metal Installer: KENPAT

• Glass Supplier: Sage Electrochromics

• Curtainwall Supplier: Kawneer

• Other Team Members: ELRO Manufacturing

About N-RG Cladding:

N-RG Cladding is an industry leader in the design, fabrication, and installation of iconic architectural facades as well as prefabricated wall systems. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and sustainability, N-RG has delivered high-quality cladding solutions across the Southeast United States. From design assist to project completion, N-RG is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and setting new standards in construction technology.

