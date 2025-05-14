Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,330 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who robbed a convenience store in Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 9:07 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest, and announced a robbery to an employee. The suspect went behind the counter and stole cigarettes, cigars, and other items. The employee fled the business and flagged down nearby Third District officers, who placed the suspect under arrest as he attempted to flee with the stolen items.

46-year-old Abraham Adams of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery(Fear).

CCN: 25071027

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Business Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more