Brower to lead maintenance efforts in Lander area

Heavy equipment operator Clint Brower has been promoted to lead the maintenance crew at the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Lander.

Brower has served as heavy equipment operator on the Lander maintenance crew since 2023. He was hired in Meeteetse as a maintenance worker in 2018, and he transferred to Lander in 2022.

Brower replaces longtime Lander maintenance foreman Matt Sanders, who retired March 27 after a distinguished 43-year career with WYDOT.

Brower, 37, was born in Butte, Mont., and he lives on part of his grandparents' ranch near Lander.

"I have lived in Lander off and on my whole life," he said. "I have lived in Texas, Arizona and Alberta, Canada, but Lander has always been home."

Brower has a daughter, Coy, who turns 6 on July 10.

"Coy has been going to kids' rodeos the last two summers. She participates in barrel racing, pole bending and goat tail tying," Brower said. "We also enjoy going fishing and camping in the mountains in summertime."

His life's passions include team roping and going to rodeos, and training roping horses.

