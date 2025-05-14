MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION INITIATES INQUIRY ON THE FUTURE OF NATURAL GAS AND STATE DECARBONIZATION GOALS

May 14, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) has initiated an inquiry to explore the implications of the state's decarbonization goals for natural gas utilities and their customers, and to solicit information from interested stakeholders. The proceeding seeks to develop a consistent framework for incorporating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions impacts into the Commissions decision-making around gas infrastructure investments and contractual commitments, evaluate the consistency of these investments with state climate goals, and assess the broader future of natural gas in Maine.

Under Maine law, the Commission is charged with ensuring safe, reasonable, and adequate utility service; minimizing the cost of energy for consumers; ensuring that regulated rates are just and reasonable; and facilitating the states progress toward required GHG emissions reductions. Maines statutory climate commitments require the state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, reduce GHG emissions by 45% by 2030, and achieve an 80% reduction by 2050 from 1990 levels.

"This inquiry builds on a number of prior orders issued by the Commission and a great deal of thoughtful, diligent work by our staff," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. It sets the stage for a successful and constructive proceeding to help align utility planning with Maines climate commitments.

The Commission has issued an initial set of questions and invites interested parties to submit comments by June 10, 2025. Topics include:

-What new information or analyses are needed to inform the Commissions ongoing decisions with respect to natural gas in Maine?

-What frameworks exist in other states?

-How should the Commission approach gas utility expansion given the States GHG reduction and climate goals and the Commissions statutory authority with respect to gas utilities?

-How are or how should Maines gas utilities consider and prepare for potential reductions in the number of gas utility customers and declines in overall usage attributable to factors related to the States climate policies?

-What potential changes are or should gas utilities consider to their business models?

Participant funding may be available to qualifying individuals or organizations in accordance with MPUC Rules, Chapter 840. More information on intervener funding is available at: www.maine.gov/mpuc/about/intervener-funding.

The Commission encourages robust stakeholder participation in this proceeding, which will help shape how Maine balances energy affordability, safety, and system reliability while meeting its climate obligations. More information on this case may be found at https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2025-00145

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, and safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/.

