Mollett new maintenance leader in Lovell

A former trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol is the new maintenance foreman of the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Lovell.

A 27-year Lovell resident, Blain Mollett started his second WYDOT career on April 1.

"I had been in law enforcement for 28 years, and I was ready to retire and move on," Mollett said. "The Lovell maintenance foreman position came open at the end of 2024, and I decided to apply. This position is an opportunity to continue serving the people of the State of Wyoming, along with continuing my work in the area of highway safety, which has always been a priority for me over my time as a Wyoming state trooper."

Mollett served as a trooper in Lovell since 2005, having nearly 20 years of experience with WYDOT.

Prior to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mollett served with the Big Horn County Sheriff's Department (1998-2005) and Hanna (Wyo.) Police Department (1997-1998).

Mollett was born in Michigan, and he graduated from high school in Red Lodge, Mont.

Mollett and his wife, Stephanie, have been married 29 years, and they have four grown children.

He enjoys woodworking and outdoor activities in his spare time.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.