Abilene State Park Pool Renovations Continue

ABILENE— Renovations of the historic Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC)-era pool at Abilene State Park are underway and expected to continue through the summer, leading the site to remain closed to the public.

The labor-intensive project will include demolishing and replacing the pool coping and gutter system in the main and children’s pool, tile installation, application of high-performance pool coating and structural concrete repairs though the pump room and pool deck.

“We understand how unfortunate the delay is to our visitors but want to ensure the pool is fixed for good, not just for now,” said Craig Simpson, superintendent of Abilene State Park. “We are hopeful that these repairs will allow us to welcome visitors to the historic park pool for generations to come.”

The CCC-era structure was originally built in the early 1930’s and was the main attraction when the park opened to the public May 10, 1934. The original spring-fed pool was converted to the municipal water supply in the 1980’s.

While the pool remains closed, visitors can enjoy other activities at the park such as hiking, biking, birding, geocaching and more.

