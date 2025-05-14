Star-studded Virginia Black Film Festival Returns to Hampton Juneteenth Weekend

VBFF 2025 Main Poster

The family-friendly VBFF 2025 begins Juneteenth Weekend with a Beach Party, Concert, Black Business Expo, and star-studded Gala.

Hampton is the next Black Hollywood!” — Bryan G Thompson

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virginia Black Film Festival celebrates its second year as a partnership with the City of Hampton with over 60 films in competition, accomplished guest speakers, and a co-located Black Business Expo all designed to make Black filmmakers and Black entrepreneurs more visible and accessible to the community and to each other. VBFF is a family-friendly community event with several events which are free and open to the public, including a Juneteenth Beach Party (Paradise Ocean Club) , a Juneteenth Concert, a Black Business Expo and other networking events. Proceeds from this year’s event support scholarships for HBCU students through the Black Arts Foundation (501c3) which has established a $50K scholarship endowment for Hampton University Students in the Arts.Distinguished speakers include Grant Housley (Paramount Pictures), Bill Stephney (Boomerang, Do the Right Thing), Trent Garrett and Jacob Young (Next Generation Storytellers), Fatima Cortez Todd (widow of the late Tony Todd), Ebonee Pope (Enjenuity Media), Dr. Karen Ward, Dr. Debra Haggins (Hampton University), and film professor Rel Dowdell (Hampton University). VBFF founder, actor and director Bryan G Thompson will discuss the evolution of his Hampton-based film company Imani Films, which has produced over a dozen successful films in association with media giant Maverick Entertainment, including the action thriller “Blowback” (starring Clifton Powell), which will premiere during the event. Maverick Entertainment will evaluate the films at VBFF 2025 for potential distribution deals.The culminating event of the festival is the VBFF 2025 Awards Gala, known to many as the "Black Gala". Hosted by April Woodard of Channel 3 "Coast Live", this star-studded event will recognize the best films in multiple categories and recognize celebrities who have supported the independent film community. The VBFF 2025 Visionary Award recipient is media mogul BK Fulton, CEO of Soulidifly Productions and original founder of the Moviepass. The award recognizes exceptional accomplishments in both art and business. The 2025 VBFF Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is actor and film director Tim Reid, best known for his roles in Frank’s Place, That ‘70s Show, Sister Sister, Simon & Simon, and WKRP in Cincinnati. The gala dress code is formal.Tickets are available at virginiablackfilmfestival.com

VBFF Event Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.