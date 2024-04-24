Miami Web Fest celebrates 10th anniversary May 2nd-5th with performance by Menudo
South Florida’s only film festival for web series, returns May 2nd -5th for its 10th anniversary season with celebrity guests, network executives, and more.MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Web Fest, South Florida’s only veteran-owned film festival for web series, returns May 2nd -5th for its 10th anniversary season, featuring masterclasses by network executives, celebrity guests, and a live performance by Menudo.
Miami Web Fest emerged in 2014, amidst the explosion of streaming platforms became the main source of programming, highlighting emerging creators of episodic web series and providing them with high-level exposure, networking opportunities, and a forum to exchange ideas and learn the latest technology so they can adapt to industry trends. Each year, celebrities join television and film industry executives to connect these artists with people who can make their dreams come true. Several MWF alums have gone on to achieve commercial success on major platforms like Netflix, Tubi, Peacock, and others. Festival founder, Bryan G Thompson is a US Army veteran and award-winning filmmaker who began his career by creating the web series "The Cell". The project was acquired by Maverick Entertainment, developed into a feature film, and is now streaming on Peacock and other platforms. "Our job is to create opportunities" says Thompson. "We showcase great projects and connect creators with those who can facilitate their dreams."
Executives from Paramount Pictures, Maverick Entertainment, Red Coral Universe, Sync Musica, and Feld Entertainment will cover a variety of topics including production, distribution, music licensing, and content marketing. The MWF music division will host a Music Video Competition and "Battle of the Bands" taking place Friday, May 3rd at La Terraza at 660 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach FL 33139. OTT streaming platform Red Coral Universe will conduct a filmmaker bootcamp covering both production and distribution. The bootcamp, screenings, panels, and expert seminars will take place at the New York Film Academy (South Beach) located at 420 Lincoln Rd #300, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
The culminating event of the festival is the Charity Awards Gala hosted by Ana Isabel Hume of WSFL-TV channel 39 program “Inside South Florida”. Celebrity guests include director Lilo Vilaplana, producer Jacky Contreras, actor Tony Garza, and musician Tony Succar. The gala will take place 6pm Sunday, May 5th at the world famous Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
The headliner of the awards gala is MENUDO, the popular boy band whose original members included Ricky Martin. Since its successful re-launch in 2023, MENUDO has performed on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Nickelodeon, Univision, Telemundo, Televisa, and TV Azteca while continuously growing its global fan base. This week, Menudo released their newest single, “Brownie Sugar” which encapsulates an exciting fusion of genres and marks a collaboration with “Billboard Producer of the Year” Saga WhiteBlack (Nicky Jam, Enrique Iglesias, Shakira).
Tickets for Miami Web Fest are available on Humanitix, Eventbrite, and at www.miamiwebfest.com
