Rural Community Profile: Tomah, WI

Tomah VA Medical Center

Located on 173 acres in Tomah, WI, the Tomah VAMC serves about 26,000 Veterans across 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Founded in 1947, this facility offers primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, mental health care, treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep medicine, suicide prevention, women’s health services and more.

While on site, be sure to check out Building 400. Crafted in the Georgian architectural style, Building 400 was originally home to not only administrative offices but also an operating room and patient beds. Today, Building 400 boasts a newly renovated urgent care, but it can still be easily identified by its notable white cupola, symbolizing safety and guidance for all who enter.

Tomah, Wisconsin: The Gateway to Cranberry Country

Tomah is situated halfway between Milwaukee and Minneapolis, where the state’s interstate system divides, so it’s a prime industrial development and transportation hub. Because of the junction of highways, Tomah boasts a broad range of restaurants and lodging options.

There are also many recreational activities and festivals in and nearby Tomah. The city proudly hosts the National Tractor Pullers Association’s (NTPA) “Budweiser Wisconsin Dairyland NTPA Super Nationals” each June in Tomah’s Recreation Park. Ten miles north, you’ll find the Cranberry Festival each September in Warren, WI. Outdoor lovers can enjoy the parks and trails, as well as fishing and kayaking in one of its beautiful lakes.

Have school-aged children? The Tomah School District offers students a solid, well-rounded education and geographically is among the largest in Wisconsin.

Founded in 1855, there is lots of history in Tomah, including three landmarks on the National Register of Historic Places: the old Tomah Post Office, the Tomah Public Library and the Tomah Boy Scout Cabin.

