Watering Seeds Organization Announces Its Third Annual 'Serve Challenge' Fundraiser and Tennis Legend Roscoe Tanner

BAM Fitennis

A Sacred Convergence of Sport, Service, and Community Healing powered by BAM! FITennis

This is not just a fundraiser — it is a mission, together we rise for mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and the healing of our communities” — Brady Mazzola WSO Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when mental health is one of the greatest humanitarian frontiers, the Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to transforming lives through adaptive sports training, rehabilitation, and holistic wellness — proudly announces the return of its third annual SERVECHALLENGE.ORG, a landmark youth event and campaign uniting athletic excellence, character development, and servant leadership in the community.

Set for Saturday, May 31, 2025 of #MemorialDay week, at 9:00 AM at Fall Creek Tennis Academy in Humble, Texas, this celebration of service unfolds as a rallying cry for May Mental Health Awareness Month and #MentalHealthAction, while honoring our fallen heroes and their families.

Leading the charge is Grand Slam Champion Roscoe Tanner, a legendary athlete once renowned for possessing the world’s fastest serve. Alongside Brady Alan Mazzola, founder of BAM! FITennis and WSO, Tanner will headline a masterclass clinic exploring the intricate kinetic chain of a world-class serve — from stance and toss to wind-up, contact, and follow-through — enriched with advanced tactics on serve variation, placement, returns, and net mastery. The clinic culminates in a high-energy serve skills challenge, where participants will test their abilities and compete for prizes based on speed and precision.

Yet the heartbeat of the event pulses far beyond competition. It’s a movement: a living expression of gratitude, healing, and human potential ignited through the rhythm of service and sport — it’s about creating a ripple of change that extends off the court and into the community.

WSO is honored to welcome new wellness partners and visionary brands joining this mission to uplift lives and communities. As WSO reminds us: Tennis is not only the world’s healthiest sport — it is a vessel of discipline, connection, and inclusion.

Watering Seeds with Good Deeds in the Community

Looking forward, WSO will debut its Community Impact Serve Challenge in Fall 2025, mobilizing high school and college tennis teams, as well as individual athletes, to design and lead impactful service projects in their local communities. This visionary program merges athletic discipline with service learning, and mental health action — inviting participants to pursue excellence by finding their purpose in service beyond self and to cultivate lives of courage, compassion, and social responsibility — discovering that true mental health is often found in the healing act of helping others.

"This is not just a fundraiser — it is a mission, “said Brady Alan Mazzola, founder of Watering Seeds. "Together, we rise for mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and the healing of our communities. We stand arm in arm for every soul struggling in silence, declaring that hope is real, resilience is possible, and every life matters."

Since 2004, WSO has led transformative programs for wounded veterans, youth, and individuals facing physical and mental health challenges, including adaptive sports clinics, Super Bowl charity galas, and the acclaimed Wheelchair Super Bowl.

All proceeds from the Serve Challenge benefit WSO’s wellness mission to inspire and empower lives while prevent suicides. The event will be featured in select broadcast markets on NuDu TV, extending its message of healing and hope to a national audience.

Serve Challenge At-A-Glance

Who: Roscoe Tanner and Brady Alan Mazzola,

What: Tennis Clinic, Skills Challenge, Mental Health Gratitude Exercises

When: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Where: Fall Creek Tennis Academy, 7930 Fall Creek Bend Ct., Humble, Texas 77396

Why: To support Watering Seeds’ mission to inspire, equip, and transform lives while preventing suicides

Attention media producers, reporters, radio/TV, and podcast hosts. Tennis professionals Roscoe Tanner and Brady Alan Mazzola are available to be booked as guests on your news and sports programs and podcasts. To make coordinating easy and hassle-free contact Robb Leer at 612.701.0608

About Watering Seeds Organization:

Since its inception in 2005, WSO has been dedicated to empowering our youth, wounded warriors, and challenged civilians through adaptive sports, fitness, and wellness programs, as well as live entertainment events. WSO is widely recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense for providing Wounded Warrior Care as well as Entertainment for the Troops and their families to raise morale. We have hosted and/or participated in numerous nationally recognized charitable events and public awareness campaigns that have been featured in network television segments along with other notable nonprofits.

For more info and to learn more, please visit https://www.wateringseeds.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.