The Beach-Bound Book Bash Kicks Off Summer Reading Excitement with the 9th Annual Online Literary Tea

Get ready for the virtual literary tea of the summer—author readings, story prompts, and giveaways await during this fan-favorite seasonal celebration.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash kicks off summer reading season on Saturday, June 7, 2025, bringing book lovers together for a free, fun, and inspiring online literary tea. Streaming from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Pacific Time, the event is hosted by James Curtis and will broadcast live on the Books That Make You website and YouTube Channel, accessible from anywhere in the world.Presented by Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises, the Beach-Bound Book Bash (#BBBB) is the perfect prelude to the season’s reading adventures. Authors will share their works, insights, and a few creative surprises in an intimate and entertaining virtual setting. It’s an invitation to stock your summer reading list.“Summertime presents multiple reading opportunities. There are of course beach reads and travel books, but there are also special moments at home hanging out in the hammock, or when a lifelong reader decides to put pen to paper and become a writer. You can escape, go back in time, and find a reset button when summer reading season strikes,” says Desireé Duffy, Founder of Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises. “The annual Beach-Bound Book Bash lets authors and readers connect and we’re looking forward to presenting its 9th event for the literary community.”Event Schedule Highlights:Peter Gribble, the award-winning author of the “City of the Magician” series, reveals the summer reading that, as a boy, propelled him into becoming a writerWilliam Holst, coauthor of “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century,” reminisces about the summer experiences of a classic composerBill Hulseman, author of “six to carry the casket and one to say the mass”, reads a reflective essay inspired by Gershwin—then performs the iconic piano piece that helped him rediscover joyKelly O’Hearn, author of the “Arcanum” series, conducts a tarot reading to check on the collective energy of the summer monthsSue William Silverman, author of “Acetylene Torch Songs,” will read a flash fiction excerpt from her upcoming book, “Selected Misdemeanors,” and leave the audience with an exciting story promptSara Winokur, award-winning author of “Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders,” shares a short reading and takes us on a journey to faraway landsThe Beach Bound Book Bash Giveaway 2025 features a bundle of books from many of the participating authors. Readers can enter the giveaway on the Books That Make You website. Winners will be announced as part of the Virtual Beach Book Bag delivery.One lucky winner will receive the Grand Prize pack featuring:“Acetylene Torch Songs: Writing True Stories to Ignite the Soul” by Sue William Silverman“Arcanum: In the Temple Shadows” by Kelly O’Hearn“Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders” by Sara Winokur“six to carry the casket and one to say the mass: reflections on life, identity, and moving forward” by Bill Hulseman“Threat” Book 1 in The City of the Magicians Series by Peter GribbleThree lucky runners-up will each receive a surprise grab bag of three books—handpicked bundles curated to delight each winner.This year’s celebration includes an new plot twist. The Virtual Beach Book Bag will be emailed to Books That Make You subscribers following the event. It’s packed with digital delights courtesy of many of the featured authors, including invitations to check out advanced reading copies through NetGalley, special offers, and more, making it a must-have for every booklover’s summer. People are encouraged to ensure they receive theirs by subscribing to Books That Make You’s Webby Award-winning newsletter or entering the Beach Bound Book Bash Giveaway on the website.To join the fun, connect with fellow book lovers, and get updates, visit the Beach-Bound Book Bash Facebook Group and subscribe to the YouTube channel. Engage with the community and follow the hashtags #BBBB and #BBBB2025 to be part of the online conversation no matter what social media platform you prefer.Duffy adds, “So grab your iced tea, settle into your summer nook, and join us for a virtual celebration of books, authors, and the stories that make this season shine.”About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com

