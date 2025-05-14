Wayfairer Travel Earns Nomination in Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards

Wayfairer Travel celebrates a major milestone as a first-time nominee, recognized for delivering ethical, tailor-made journeys that put people and places first.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayfairer Travel has been nominated in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, marking a significant milestone for the ethical, tailor-made travel company. This nomination reflects the voices of the company’s customers, at the heart of its business, and is especially meaningful given that reader submissions entirely drive the awards.Conde Nast Traveller is a globally respected travel publication known for its forward-thinking, inclusive approach to tourism. As a brand aligned with these values, Wayfairer Travel is proud to be recognized alongside companies committed to responsible, open-minded exploration.While this is the company’s first nomination, Wayfairer Travel has previously been featured in Conde Nast Traveller’s The Biggest Travel Trends for 2025 under the “Noctourism” category–a concept also spotlighted in a recent National Geographic article discussing the growing interest in night-time travel experiences. These mentions reinforce Wayfairer’s place at the forefront of emerging, meaningful travel trends.As a smaller, independent operator, Wayfairer Travel’s inclusion in such a prominent award speaks volumes. The team attributes this milestone to the dedication and passion of its staff and the continued trust and enthusiasm from its loyal clients.Voting is now open via the Tour Operators and Specialists: CNT Readers’ Choice Awards page . (Only past travellers are eligible to vote.)This nomination is more than an accolade–it is a testament to the power of responsible, purpose-driven travel and the people who make it possible.About the Company:Wayfairer Travel specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys that foster authentic connections with local cultures and natural landscapes. Committed to responsible tourism, Wayfairer partners with local communities and conservation initiatives to ensure its trips have a positive impact. By curating immersive experiences and supporting fair labor practices, Wayfairer empowers travelers to explore the world while contributing to its preservation.

