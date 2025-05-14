Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission Concludes Riyadh’s Role at Buenos Aires International Book Fair 2025

A visitor at the Riyadh Guest of Honor pavilion leafs through a book at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair 2025. Delegates in traditional Saudi dress share Arabic coffee at the Riyadh pavilion during the Buenos Aires Book Fair 2025.

Riyadh, Guest of Honor at the 49th Buenos Aires Book Fair, highlighted Saudi culture with seminars, performances & translation initiatives under Vision 2030.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission concluded today the participation of Riyadh, which was featured as the Guest of Honor at the 49th edition of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair 2025, held from April 22 to May 12, amidst remarkable attendance and distinctive cultural interaction that vividly showcased the creative Saudi landscape in one of Latin America’s most significant literary events.Riyadh's participation, led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, represented an extension of Saudi Vision 2030, and an ongoing endeavor to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s global cultural standing while enhancing cultural understanding among nations, particularly in Latin America, marking the first prominent Arab presence in this region.Throughout the exhibition days, the Riyadh pavilion offered a rich cultural program reflecting the diversity and cultural depth of Saudi identity. The program featured literary seminars, poetry evenings, panel discussions, and artistic and theatrical performances presented by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission. These activities provided lively portrayals of Saudi Arabia’s heritage, reflecting the Kingdom's cultural diversity and authenticity.In its efforts to consolidate cultural dimensions, the pavilion showcased a collection of manuscripts and books, along with a special section dedicated to Saudi publications translated into Spanish, aimed at fostering the global dissemination of Saudi literature.The Riyadh pavilion hosted a number of specialized seminars, most notably "Folk Literature and Identity Building," "The Geography of Pre-Islamic Poetry," "Cinema: From Ink to Screen," as well as the session "One Wisdom, Multiple Cultures," a panel exploring Argentinian literary figures and their intersections with Saudi cultural heritage, a session dedicated to the experience of "Arabic Haiku," and a seminar on the evolution of manga into a global language.Additionally, the fair witnessed active participation from the "Tarjem" initiative, one of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission's key projects designed to facilitate translation to and from Arabic, fostering communication among Saudi publishers, agents, authors, and international publishers, thus expanding sustainable cultural cooperation and openness to global cultures.At the conclusion of the fair, the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission affirmed that Saudi Arabia's participation offered an integrated model of effective cultural exchange and presented a vibrant civilizational showcase reflecting the dynamic Saudi cultural scene and its growing international presence.It is noteworthy that the "Guest of Honor" tradition at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair aims to promote cultural exchange among nations, allowing visitors to experience diverse cultures from around the world. Riyadh’s participation this year marked a significant milestone in intercultural dialogue, serving as a tangible example of the power of literature and arts in building bridges of human communication.

