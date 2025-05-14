DPH Recognizes National Stroke Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is recognizing efforts being made to enhance the efficiency of stroke care and prevention throughout the state during the month of May, which is National Stroke Awareness Month.

A stroke occurs when something blocks blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die. A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability or even death.

South Carolina ranks among the top 10 in the nation for the highest death rate due to stroke as of 2022, according to the CDC.

"The southeastern region of the United States is considered the 'stroke belt' because of the high number of stroke patients it sees each year,” said Allison McElveen, DPH EMS Section's Stroke/ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)/Sepsis Program Coordinator. “South Carolina is considered the "buckle" of the belt, as we have some of the highest cases. People who live in rural communities have a higher likelihood of developing diseases that lead to stroke, such as heart disease. Supporting professionals who serve rural communities ensures that residents have access to the best care possible for stroke and are educated on the steps to prevent and identify strokes at the first sign."

B.E.F.A.S.T. is an easy acronym to help you remember the signs and symptoms of a stroke—and perhaps save a life. Look out for any one of these signs that could mean a stroke, and call 911:

Balance – sudden loss of balance, dizziness

Eyes – sudden vision changes

Face – sudden facial drooping, severe headache

Arms – sudden weakness, numbness

Speech – sudden trouble speaking, confusion

Time – call 911

DPH, along with the SC Stroke Advisory Council, comprised of volunteer physicians, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and nurses, work diligently to collaborate with all hospitals, EMS agencies and rehab centers to ensure that South Carolina has a Stroke System of Care.

This system of care is a network of definitive healthcare facilities that provide a spectrum of care for all stroke patients, such as prevention, access, EMS, acute hospital care, rehabilitation and research activities. The current system is comprised of four separate regions (Upstate, Pee Dee, Midlands and Lowcountry) in order to identify patterns and ways to improve outcomes based on the specific needs for each region.

The regionalized method of the Stroke System of Care promotes stroke prevention in South Carolina and provides a comprehensive approach to the various trends and demographics in communities across our state.

More information regarding strokes can be found on the DPH's stroke webpage.

