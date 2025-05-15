INTENNSE™ Supercharges Leadership Team with Industry Veterans to Reimagine Pro Tennis

ATP®, Grand Slam®, and sports entertainment experts have joined a new league aimed at revolutionizing the sport

The momentum keeps building. Time to turn up the voltage another notch!” — Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE ™, the dynamic new professional tennis league built for fast-paced formats and fan-first experiences, announced the addition of four high-profile executives to its leadership team. With deep roots in global tennis, sports innovation, and immersive event production, these hires cement INTENNSE’s position as a bold force reshaping the sport.“The momentum keeps building. Time to turn up the voltage another notch!" said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “As we prepare to bring sports fans an experience like nothing seen before on a tennis court, we’re excited to welcome leaders who’ve redefined excellence at the highest levels of sports and entertainment.”The league’s leadership now includes:John Butler – Executive DirectorA 30-year veteran in sports and entertainment, Butler is best known for transforming the Delray Beach Open into an ATPTour destination with on-court seating, city-wide activations, and music-driven fan experiences. He has produced events for USTA, PGA, AVP, and ITFJohn’s a builder of unforgettable experiences,” said Allen. “His event strategy and creative vision will make INTENNSE feel like more than a match. It will be a movement.”Jaume Campistol – Head of OfficiatingWith over 2,300 matches officiated, including seven Grand Slam finals, three Davis CupFinals, and two Olympicgold medal matches, Campistol brings elite credibility to INTENNSE. A longtime member of the ITF/Grand Slam Officiating Team, he’ll lead officiating standards and oversee the implementation of officiating technologies including electronic line calling.“We’re combining elite standards with innovation to meet the demands of a high-speed format,” said Campistol. “INTENNSE gives us a chance to update officiating for the modern sports landscape.:Barry Fulcher – Head of CompetitionA former ATP-ranked pro, Fulcher is a respected coach and founder of The Progress Tour, a circuit known for opening earning and developmental pathways to thousands of players worldwide. At INTENNSE, he will oversee match format design, league competition structure, and integration with coaching and officiating systems.“We’re creating something that truly puts the needs of the players first,” said Fulcher. “This is the kind of innovation the sport has been crying out for, providing players with fantastic opportunities and an incredible spectacle for fans.”Randy Jenks – Vice President of Partner RelationsA technology and competition systems leader, Jenks helped co-develop the UTR Rating and Events platform and later contributed to the USTA’s Tournament System and the ITF’s World Tennis Number. At INTENNSE, he’ll lead partnership strategy and development of junior and amateur competition pathways.“Tennis must evolve and the time is now,” said Jenks. “I'm proud to be part of a league that I believe will impact the future of the sport of tennis.”A League Built for What’s NextINTENNSE is positioning itself as a future-forward league that blends innovation, tradition, and high-impact storytelling to bring tennis to a broader audience.“We’ve assembled a leadership team with an energy and experience level that’s second to none,” Allen said. “From ATP tournaments to Olympic officiating to grassroots player development, they legitimize what we’re building. We’re not just launching a league, we’re delivering the next evolution of tennis.”About INTENNSEINTENNSE is a new professional tennis league launching its inaugural season in June 2025, featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan experience. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Decatur, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive fan environment, INTENNSE is reimagining tennis for the next generation. Learn more at www.intennse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.