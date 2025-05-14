Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,472 in the last 365 days.

NUJ Irish Journalist May 2025

Newsletter of the National Union of Journalists in Ireland.

In this edition:

  • Joint Irish presidents Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty begin work at NUJ
  • RTÉ members protest targating of journalists
  • Evelyn Hannigan retires
  • Scenes from NUJ Delegate Meeting 2025
  • Lyra McKee's spirit celebrated at Belfast AI symposium
  • Freelance Forum Spring 2025

and more. 

Download the resource

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ Irish Journalist May 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more