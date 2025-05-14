NUJ Irish Journalist May 2025
Newsletter of the National Union of Journalists in Ireland.
In this edition:
- Joint Irish presidents Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty begin work at NUJ
- RTÉ members protest targating of journalists
- Evelyn Hannigan retires
- Scenes from NUJ Delegate Meeting 2025
- Lyra McKee's spirit celebrated at Belfast AI symposium
- Freelance Forum Spring 2025
and more.
