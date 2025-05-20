Ginnie Blake Joins Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) To Lead Its Georgia Legal Division

SRS's Legal Recruiters service the Southeastern Region of the United States Ginnie Blake, JD, MBA will head SRS's Georgia Legal Division

SRS has a proven and successful methodology for recruiting high-end talent in the Legal and IT fields throughout the Southeastern Region of the United States.

Joining the SRS Team of Legal Recruiters was a win-win! Because of my knowledge of the inner workings of law firm management, I know which job candidates best fit each unique company culture.” — Ginnie Blake, JD, MBA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) has matched top companies with top talent in the Southeastern Region of the United States (LA, AL, GA, MS, TX, and TN). Working with hundreds of law firms and regional companies, SRS features top recruiters who are experts in their respective markets and can offer insight and guidance that helps grow companies and careers. Ginnie Blake, JD, MBA , SRS's newest team member, will lead its Georgia Legal Division."Ginnie brings a wealth of experience forming relationships. She first worked in the hospitality industry then as a Law Firm Administrator for the past decade," says Amy Shanks, SRS founder and director of the New Orleans Legal Division . “She is a great addition to the SRS team and has great insight into the needs of the jobseeker and our law firm clients."As SRS's newest addition, Blake looks forward to helping SRS expand its market, specifically in Atlanta, GA. "Joining the SRS Team of Legal Recruiters was a win-win! Because of my knowledge of the inner workings of law firm management, I know which job candidates best fit each unique company culture," she says.Strategic Recruitment Solutions has developed a proven and successful methodology for recruiting high-end talent. The methodology, based on asking insightful questions and listening intently to the answers, has worked with hundreds of law firms and regional companies. A leader in executive search solutions, SRS matches the RIGHT person to the RIGHT position at the RIGHT company.Furthermore, by establishing strong partnerships with most of the law firms and technology companies throughout the Southeastern United States, SRS can provide access to positions in the Legal and IT fields that may not be advertised on job boards or on a company’s website.Finally, SRS offers unparalleled senior-level executive searches, management assessments, and succession planning services to its client partners that are tailored to each company’s unique qualities and specifications.For more information on Strategic Recruitment Solutions, visit us at https://www.strategicrecruitmentsolutions.com/ or email Ginnie Blake at the new Georgia Legal Division at ginnie@strategicrec.com.About Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS)Since its start in 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions has been a leader in executive search solutions specializing in the Legal and Information Technology fields. Headquartered in New Orleans with legal recruiters throughout the Southeastern Region of the United States, SRS strategically identifies and places top-tier talent in the legal, professional field –including attorneys, paralegals, administrative support staff, and Information Technology Professionals. SRS's team has over 20 years of combined specialized recruiting experience meeting the needs of a divergent, dynamic client base.

Ginnie Blake, JD, MBA will head SRS's Georgia Legal Division

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.