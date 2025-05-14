Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Maintains Green Seal® Certification Excellence

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Green Seal® Certification Soap Free Procyon

Plus Manufacturing announces that its Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate continues to uphold the esteemed Green Seal® Certification.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in the development of soap-free cleaning products, proudly announces that its Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate continues to uphold the esteemed Green Seal® Certification. This recognition underscores the product's ongoing compliance with the rigorous "GS-37 Edition 7.9 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use" standards, marking another milestone in the company's mission to provide environmentally friendly and effective cleaning solutions.

"As we move through 2025, we're incredibly proud that our Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate continues to meet Green Seal's stringent standards," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing. "This ongoing certification reflects our unwavering dedication to providing cleaning solutions that deliver exceptional performance while prioritizing environmental responsibility and human health."

First certified by the Washington D.C.-based Green Seal Inc. in 2008, the Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate has now maintained its certification for over 17 years. This longevity demonstrates the product's consistent alignment with the highest standards for health and ecological responsibility.

"In today's environmentally conscious market, maintaining our Green Seal® certification reinforces our position as industry leaders in eco-friendly cleaning technology," continued Pearlstein. "As we face growing environmental challenges in 2025, our commitment to providing certified sustainable products becomes even more crucial for our customers and the planet."

The certification highlights Plus Manufacturing, Inc.'s dedication to creating products that are not only safe for people and pets but also deliver unparalleled cleaning performance. Soap Free Procyon's® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate remains free of harmful chemicals, including:

• Zero per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)

• No volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

• No hazardous chemicals harmful to health or the environment

"Looking ahead in 2025, we're intensifying our focus on sustainable innovation while maintaining our rigorous certification standards," added Pearlstein. "Our family-owned business allows us to stay true to our core values of protecting human health and the environment, which has been our mission for over four decades."

For more information about the Green Seal-certified Soap Free Procyon® Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Concentrate and other environmentally safe cleaning solutions offered by Plus Manufacturing, Inc., please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been at the forefront of producing environmentally safe cleaning products for over four decades, with its trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon®. The company is dedicated to improving public health and environmental well-being through its sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a globally recognized nonprofit organization that aims to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Established in 1989, Green Seal sets rigorous health, environmental sustainability, and performance standards for its certification programs, fostering informed purchasing decisions among consumers. The Green Seal certification mark is an internationally recognized symbol indicating a product or service meets stringent health and environmental leadership criteria.



Legal Disclaimer:

