Minister Pemmy Majodina leads oversight inspections of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and Klipdrift Package Plant projects in Hammanskraal, 16 May

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, together with the Executive Mayor of City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya will conduct project inspections of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment works (WWTW) and Klipdrift Package Plant in Hammanskraal on Friday, 16 May 2025.

The purpose of the visit is to assess progress on the refurbishment of the Rooiwal WWTW, and the upgrading of Klipdrift Water Treatment Works (WTW) with a package plant that will increase the capacity of treated water by 50 megalitres per day (ml/d) to supply parts of Hammanskraal. The package plant consists of four modules which each will bring in 12.5 ml/d of treated water into the distribution system.

The Rooiwal WWTW has been a source of pollution of the Apies River due to its discharge of raw or partially treated effluent into the river, which in turn flows into the Leeukraal Dam where the Temba WTW abstract raw water for treatment and distribution to residents as potable water. The Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Tshwane are working collaboratively to effectively address the long-standing water challenges that are affecting most parts of Hammanskraal, through the refurbishment the Rooiwal WWTW to enable its performance at optimum capacity, as well as upgrading the Klipdrift WTW from 42 to 92 ml/d.

The Magalies Water Board, which is the implementing agent of the upgrades of the package plant, as well as senior officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Tshwane will also be part of the delegation on the day.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 16 May 2025

Project Site 01 (Media Doorstop)

Venue: Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works

Time: 11h45 for 12h00

Project Site 02 (Media Doorstop)

Venue: Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant

