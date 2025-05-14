Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Hosts G20 Breakfast roundtable with Development Bank Of Southern Africa, 19 May

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), along with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), will host the G20 Breakfast-Round Table on the Empowerment of Women and Disability Inclusion in the Banking Sector on Monday, 19 May 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton from 09:00 to 12:00.

The Breakfast meeting aims to mobilise investment and active banking sector support from the banking sector initiatives for the Empowerment of Women Working Group and the G20’s Disability Inclusion Initiatives.

The Breakfast Roundtable will also focus on discussing banking sector investments in sustainable projects and providing financial commitments toward initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the G20’s inclusive growth objectives. This will include green bonds, impact investing, and other financial instruments.

The following targeted stakeholders will lead discussions on the G20 Empowerment of Women & Disability Inclusion in the Banking Sector: Standard Bank Group, Sanlam Private Wealth, South African Revenue Services, and the National Empowerment Fund.

Members of the media are invited to cover the G20 Breakfast Roundtable on the Empowerment of Women and Disability Inclusion by confirming their attendance using the link below.

Date: 19 May 2025

Time: 09:00-12:00

Venue: Radisson Blu Sandton

RSVP Link: www.dbsarsvp.co.za

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024, serving until 30 November 2025. As part of this Presidency, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) chairs the Empowerment of Women Working Group(EWWG) and proposes establishing a Disability Inclusion Initiative (DII).

Media Enquiries Contact: Cassius Selala, Head of Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, at 060 543 0672 OR Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, at 083 406 6496

