Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe on Child Protection Register for Joshlin Smith trio

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, has welcomed the life imprisonment meted out by the Western Cape Division of the High Court to three individuals who were convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping of Joshlin Smith. Minister Tolashe will add the trio on the Child Protection Register (CPR) as directed by the court.

The trio including Joshlin’s own mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

At the time of her disappearance last February in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, Joshlin was aged 6 years and was in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis.

In addition to the sentence, Minister Tolashe welcomed the Presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus’s order that the trio’s names must be added to the national child protection register. The register comprises of Part A, which contains names of children in need of care and protection, while Part B contains names of people who have been found unsuitable to work with children.

To date, 26,852 children are registered in Part A of the Register as children in need of care. 12,728 have been registered in Part B of the Register as people found to be unsuitable to work with children.

Minister Tolashe commits that she will ensure that the names of the convicted kidnappers and child traffickers, in this and other child abuse cases, appear immediately on the CPR.

The sentencing of the convicted trio coincides with the commemoration of the Child Protection Month, which aims to raise public awareness about child abuse, neglect and exploitation, mobilise for collective action and strengthen the protection of children in South Africa.

The annual campaign highlights the need for all key sectors of our society, government, individuals, community-based organisations, private sector and faith-based organisations to work together and engage in conversations and activities that promote the safety and well-being of all children.

“The harrowing events surrounding the disappearance of the innocent child has devastated us and every South African who is concerned about the safety of our children, especially when you consider that Joshlin’s own mother was involved in this heinous crime. Yesterday's sentencing reaffirms the important role that our justice system should play in upholding the rights of children and strengthening our child protection measures. At the same time, this sad story highlights the need to build supportive systems and services for parents/caregivers of children at risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said Minister Tolashe.

In the wake of Joshlin’s disappearance, residents of Middelpos and surrounding communities in Saldanha Bay have been united in their search for her and their commitment to ensure justice is served. This is a poignant reminder that families and communities are the first line of defence in the child protection system.

“I take this opportunity to thank the people of Middelpos in Saldanha Bay who have shown great courage since day one of Joshlin’s disappearance. We need the same unity of purpose not only in Middelpos, but throughout South Africa to protect our children. We all have a shared responsibility to protect our children. As a government, we cannot do this without the support of our communities. By standing together, we can ensure that no child ever suffers the same fate, which I believe could have been prevented,” Minister Tolashe added.

The case also showed the important role that social workers play in making sure that child abusers are convicted. The probation officer (a social worker) must be commended for the exceptional report submitted to court assisting in the maximum life imprisonment.

The Child Protection Month is part of the 365 Days Child Protection Programme of Action which is aimed at curbing all forms of violence against children in South Africa. The latest quarterly crime stats released by the Minister of Police paint a grim picture that highlights the need to intensify child protection measures. To bolster ongoing efforts, Cabinet has approved a 90-Day Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Acceleration Programme.

The minister encourages communities to report any suspected child abuse, including child neglect and child trafficking, by calling the Gender Based Violence Command Centre on: 0800 428 428. The GBVCC operates 24 hours a day.

