David Dumpson Sentenced to 75 Years for the Murder of Andrew Alston and Attempted Murder of Luis Ross-Rivera in May 2020

May 13, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced 31-year-old David Dumpson to 95 years with 20 years suspended, for 75 years total of active jail time, for murdering Andrew Alston,20, and attempting to murder Luis Ross-Rivera, 21 at the time, on May 24, 2020.

At trial, the evidence showed that Dumpson and Alston were neighbors. Alston’s friend’s dog scratched Dumpson’s wife’s hand earlier in the day. Police responded to that incident. Dumpson was angry at his neighbors and proceeded to yell homophobic slurs at them. The parties went their separate ways, and Dumpson procured a firearm from an acquaintance.

As Alston and Ross-Rivera were returning home later in the evening, Dumpson again called them derogatory names. Dumpson and Ross-Rivera got into a physical altercation, and Dumpson shot Ross-Rivera in the head. As Alston was tending to Ross-Rivera, Dumpson shot Alston three times, walked away, and came back to shoot Alston in the head.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Luba Bartnitskaia and Ashley McGraw, with paralegal assistance from Aryel Dilley. The Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit conducted the investigation.

