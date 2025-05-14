Dillon Spring Convicted of Attempted Murder of Six Police Officers

May 13, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury convicted 32-year-old Dillon Nicholas Spring of six counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, eight counts of First-Degree Assault, one count of Second-Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, six counts of Third-Degree Assault, and two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault. The jury also determined several aggravating factors applied to Spring’s conduct, including that it was knowingly directed at law enforcement officers and that it involved multiple victims.

The evidence at trial showed that on March 18, 2022, the Anchorage Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 819 E. 10th Avenue. Spring was alleged to have injured K.K. with a hammer. Spring encountered police in the stairwell of the building and went back into his apartment. While in the apartment, Spring barricaded the doorway and armed himself with an AK-47 and handguns. He had cameras set up inside his apartment as well as in the exterior stairwell that he was able to monitor from inside the apartment and recorded the incident.

Police knocked and announced for more than an hour. After obtaining a search warrant to enter Spring’s apartment, police breached the door. While entering the doorway, Spring fired 11 shots from the AK-47 at the police. He then went into a closet and fired nine more shots from the AK-47 at the stairwell where police had been standing. He also fired at least four rounds from a 9 mm handgun through the wall at the stairwell.

One officer was seriously injured after being shot in the left leg, right foot, and a graze wound to the right leg. Testimony at trial showed that he has been unable to return to regular patrol duty since the injury. The other five officers were uninjured. Evidence showed that after Spring fired the shots from the AK-47, that one Anchorage Police Department officer returned fire into the apartment in an effort to stop Spring. Spring was uninjured in the incident.

At trial, Spring claimed multiple defenses. He argued that he acted in self-defense, that he was too intoxicated to form the intent to kill or injure the officers, and that the officer who returned fire was the one who shot the injured officer. The jury rejected these defenses.

At the time of the incident, Spring had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2025. Spring faces up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the Attempted Murder convictions, up to 20 years for each of the First-Degree Assault convictions, up to 10 years for the second-degree weapons misconduct conviction, up to five-years imprisonment for each of the Third-Degree Assault convictions, and up to one year for the Fourth-Degree Assault convictions. Spring is being held without bail by the Alaska Department of Corrections.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit and tried by Assistant District Attorneys Patrick McKay and Lindsey Maguigan, with the assistance of Paralegal Kimberly Smith.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov and Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Maguigan at (907) 269-6300 or lindsey.maguigan@alaska.gov.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.