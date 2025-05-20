Energia Certified as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Energia, NYS-Certified WBE, Launches Energy Engineering and Design Services Tailored for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Partnerships and Public Sector Projects Port Authority of New York & New Jersey - Certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise

Energy Engineering & Design Consultancy Included in Port Authority Directory of Certified MWBEs, Supports AEC Firms Developing Energy Efficiency Improvements

We look forward to partnering with AEC firms engaged in the Port Authority of NY & NJ projects. ” — Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energia www.energiasaves.com ), a leading energy engineering and design consultancy, today announced it has received Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.“We look forward to partnering with AEC firms engaged in Port Authority of NY & NJ projects. We offer a strong record of high-efficiency, sustainable project success stories in addition to our certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise certification,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia.About EnergiaEnergia USA, Inc. (Energia) is a leader in managing successful energy engineering and design projects. The company’s proven approach and depth of experience servicing the unique needs of public agencies ensures a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 150 public energy projects across the country, producing over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements.For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

