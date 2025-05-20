Energia Certified as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Submit Release
Energy Engineering & Design Consultancy Included in Port Authority Directory of Certified MWBEs, Supports AEC Firms Developing Energy Efficiency Improvements

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energia (www.energiasaves.com), a leading energy engineering and design consultancy, today announced it has received Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“We look forward to partnering with AEC firms engaged in Port Authority of NY & NJ projects. We offer a strong record of high-efficiency, sustainable project success stories in addition to our certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise certification,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia.

About Energia
Energia USA, Inc. (Energia) is a leader in managing successful energy engineering and design projects. The company’s proven approach and depth of experience servicing the unique needs of public agencies ensures a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 150 public energy projects across the country, producing over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements.
For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

