Energia Launches Energy Engineering and Design Services Tailored for AEC Partnerships and Public Sector Projects

Energia, NYS-Certified WBE, Launches Energy Engineering and Design Services Tailored for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Partnerships and Public Sector Projects Energia’s team of engineers and architects is highly qualified, holding a suite of professional licenses and certifications

Streamlined Service is Custom-Designed for New York State Agencies, AEC Firms; Supports NYS Executive Order Requirement Regarding Energy Efficiency Improvements

Our streamlined service offering is a game changer for AEC firms engaged in public sector projects with ambitious energy and supplier diversity goals.” — Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms engaged in competitive RFP’s often require a partner with specific expertise in energy-savings engineering. To better assist AEC firms looking to increase their ability to receive project and contract awards, Energia www.energiasaves.com ), a leading energy engineering and design consultancy and NYS-Certified women business enterprise (WBE), today announced the launch of a streamlined AEC partner-focused offering: the Energy Engineering and Design service. The service consolidates Energia’s expertise to enable architecture, engineering, and construction firms to better compete for New York State public RFPs. The streamlined offering provides a robust collaboration platform backed by Energia's decades-long expertise in innovative energy projects.The new service offering comes as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a New York State Executive Order 22 (EO 22) that requires New York State agencies to improve energy efficiency in State buildings and to recognize and address the challenges posed by climate change and the opportunities created by clean energy. In addition, Energia’s status as a NYS and NYC Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE) provides opportunities for AEC firms pursuing State and City work to comply with both the WBE and EO 22 requirements with one firm. More information about the new service is available at https://energiasaves.com/energy-engineering-design/ “Our streamlined service offering is a game changer for AEC firms engaged in public sector projects. By aligning with Energia, not only can they gain access to a track record of high-efficiency, sustainable project success stories, but they can also leverage our certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise status,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “This offering enables both our partners and their end clients to meet ambitious energy and supplier diversity goals with unmatched efficiency and innovation.”Energy Engineering and Design – A Closer Look:Comprehensive Energy Solutions: Leveraging the company’s technical expertise and experience delivering energy audits, system designs, and project management, Energia extends its partnership to firms engaged in designing forward-thinking infrastructure and buildings. Energia’s tailored approach helps optimize energy usage and incorporates sustainable practices that align with state and federal guidelines.Advanced Project Collaboration: Energia acts as an essential partner contributing to planning and execution phases, ensuring that energy efficiency and sustainability are prioritized from the blueprint to the final build.Integration of Renewable Technologies: Energia guides partners through integrating building renewables and electrification systems, such as solar PV, VRF Heat Pumps and Geothermal, enhancing the environmental impact of their projects and paving the way for groundbreaking sustainable developments.Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP): Energia offers an array of specialized services designed to optimize energy consumption and efficiency for businesses and facilities including MEP design, commissioning, retro-commissioning, and enhanced commissioning planning.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia is a leader in managing successful energy engineering and design projects. The company’s proven approach and depth of experience servicing the unique needs of public agencies ensures a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 140 public energy projects across the country, producing over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements.For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com ###

