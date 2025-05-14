Even Oregonians with an extension should file as soon as they can

Oregonians who filed for an extension instead of filing their federal and state income taxes last month should go ahead file their tax year 2024 returns as soon as they can, the Oregon Department of Revenue said this week.

“The extension deadline is October 15, but for a lot of people who sought an extension just before the April 15 deadline there’s no reason to wait until the fall,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the Department of Revenue’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.

So far in 2025, the department has processed almost 2 million of an expected 2.2 million returns. That leaves approximately 200,000 Oregon taxpayers who still need to file their tax year 2024 returns.

Several free filing options and in person tax assistance remain available during the summer months, including Direct File Oregon.

People file for an extension for all kinds of reasons. Some are waiting on additional information or documents. Others are experiencing hardship in the days before the deadline and have to direct their attention elsewhere. Some people just put it off or forget.

“Whatever the reason, as soon as they have what they need, they should file,” Denison said. Some people may not have filed because they didn’t have money to pay what they owe, but an extension to file is not an extension to pay any tax owed. Those who didn’t file and haven’t paid are only racking up additional late payment penalties and interest by waiting.

“Even if they can’t pay the full amount they owe, they should pay what they can as soon as they can,” Denison said. For those who can’t pay all they owe, filing a return offers them the opportunity to set up a payment plan with the state.

For some taxpayers, filing can mean receiving a refund.

“Some tax situations are complex and require extra time—even months—to prepare, but most aren’t,” Denison said. “Filing as soon as you can makes good sense. It can save money and provide some peace of mind.”

Taxpayers with questions can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), the department accepts all relay calls.

