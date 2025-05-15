Principled Technologies research study explores the advantages of HPE Private Cloud AI

On-premises AI approaches: The advantages of a turnkey solution, HPE Private Cloud AI

The study report discusses the considerations around public cloud versus on-premises for AI and contrasts three on-premises approaches

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence technologies, many face critical decisions about where and how to deploy these AI workloads. Principled Technologies (PT) conducted a research study comparing three primary on-premises AI deployment strategies—build-your-own, reference architecture + services, and turnkey. Their report highlights HPE Private Cloud AI as a leading turnkey solution that simplifies procurement, accelerates deployment, and reduces ongoing maintenance burdens.Key findings from the report include:• Faster time to value: HPE Private Cloud AI offers pre-validated hardware and software stacks delivered in pre-engineered configurations. This enables customers to deploy AI infrastructure within hours or days rather than months.• Enhanced security and compliance: By hosting AI workloads on premises within a private cloud environment powered by HPE GreenLake, organizations maintain full control over sensitive data, addressing compliance requirements such as GDPR and reducing risks associated with public cloud breaches.• Integrated AI software ecosystem: Unlike other approaches, HPE’s turnkey solution comes with pre-installed data engineering and data science tools—including Apache Apar, Airflow, Kubeflow, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise—providing a unified platform for AI developers, administrators, and data scientists.• Simplified management: Role-based access controls, single sign-on, and lifecycle management are built into the solution, minimizing IT overhead and allowing teams to focus on innovation rather than routine maintenance.From the report, “While a validated reference architecture + services approach such as Dell AI Factory simplifies deployment by offering validated components, it leaves management, integration, and orchestration to the customer, that company’s services group, or a third party. In contrast, the turnkey HPE Private Cloud AI provides a pre-validated stack with hardware and AI toolsets, integrated data services software, and a cloud delivery model for administrators, data engineers, and data scientists—all of which lets organizations hit the ground running. It combines ease of procurement, setup, and management with a rich selection of out-of-box AI software and data tools, while providing the control and security of an on-premises deployment.”To learn more, read the in-depth research report at https://facts.pt/PXgubnF About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.