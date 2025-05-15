Royal LePage du Quartier Wins National Recruiter of the Year and Brokerage of the Year in Quebec

Royal LePage du Quartier wins top national and provincial honors, named Canada’s Recruiter of the Year and Quebec’s Brokerage of the Year in 2024.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal LePage du Quartier continues to set the benchmark in Canadian real estate, earning two of the industry’s most prestigious honors at the Royal LePage National Awards Gala. The firm was recognized as Recruiter of the Year across all of Canada, a national accolade celebrating the brokerage’s exceptional growth and talent development. Minutes later, they were named Brokerage of the Year in Quebec, affirming their status as a driving force in real estate leadership, culture, and innovation.These awards are the result of years of strategic investment in people, training, and technology—backed by a relentless drive to elevate industry standards.“These honours are deeply personal to our team,” said Yasmine Mardelli, Managing Partner at Royal LePage du Quartier. “They’re a reflection of the culture we’ve worked so hard to build—one that values ambition, collaboration, and meaningful growth. We don’t just attract talent—we empower it.”This marks the sixth national win for Recruiter of the Year, following past victories in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and now 2024. Royal LePage du Quartier has also expanded strategically with acquisitions in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Ville Saint-Laurent in 2023. The momentum continues with the much-anticipated opening of their flagship downtown Montreal office on René-Lévesque Boulevard, scheduled for June 2025—a bold step in bringing their vision and brand to the heart of the city.“Royal LePage du Quartier is the kind of brokerage that represents the future of our industry,” said Phil Soper , President and CEO of Royal LePage Canada. “Their commitment to growth, excellence, and innovation has made them a standout in our national network.”Known for its forward-thinking approach, the brokerage is leading the way in integrating AI, automation, and customized training programs, offering its agents a true competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving market.With a deep-rooted culture of performance and a fearless drive toward progress, Royal LePage du Quartier is not just breaking records—it’s rewriting the rules of what’s possible in real estate.

