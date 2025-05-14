Missouri DOR Debuts New Mobile Office

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the availability of a new mobile office. The mobile office will be utilized by the department to conduct license office business across Missouri. Funding for the mobile unit was appropriated in 2024 by the legislature.

“Missouri has 174 contract license offices around the state and occasionally one of these offices will close unexpectedly - as was the case at the Rolla license office just a few weeks ago when a storm caused the office to close for several days,” Director of Revenue Trish Vincent said. “This, of course, created a hardship for some residents in the Rolla area who needed license services. This mobile office will allow us to respond to these special situations to provide needed services to Missourians in a timely manner.”

On May 6, from 9 am to 3 pm, the department will have the new mobile office on display and available for business at the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. Individuals, with the required documents, can obtain the same services at the mobile unit as from their local contract license office.

For more information on DOR services and required documents, visit dor.mo.gov.

###