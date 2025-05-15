GreenRoad Unveils Industry's First AI Assistant for Fleet Safety Leaders, Setting New Industry Standard

GreenRoad, unveiled AskMila™, marking a turning point in the industry with the world's first conversational AI assistant purpose-built for fleet safety management.

AskMila™ showed us safety patterns that would have been virtually impossible to identify using traditional analysis methods” — Greg Wright Head of Systems (HSER) at Arriva

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenRoad, the leader in fleet safety technology, today unveiled AskMila™, marking a turning point in the industry with the world's first conversational AI assistant purpose-built for fleet safety management. This proprietary technology represents a quantum leap beyond traditional analytics, transforming how safety professionals extract value from their fleet’s data. For the first time, fleet data can be leveraged fully, through natural conversations that deliver immediate, predictive insights unavailable anywhere else in the market.

Fleet safety managers often struggle to make sense of all their safety data and to translate it into preventive action. AskMila™ solves this problem by letting them have simple conversations with their information. Users can ask direct questions like "Which driver is most likely to have an accident in my fleet? Why?" — and get answers that translate complex data into clear, preventative strategies.

Said Yali Harari, COO of GreenRoad. "For two decades, GreenRoad has maintained its position as the industry pioneer, helping fleets achieve unmatched safety improvements with our proprietary safety platform and real-time coaching. Now by introducing AskMila™ we are leading the safety market by transforming passive data into predictive intelligence that prevents incidents before they occur—something no other solution in the market can deliver. This isn't just new technology; it's the future of fleet safety.

AskMila™ seamlessly integrates with GreenRoad's unrivaled safety ecosystem to deliver capabilities that elevate safety management to unprecedented levels:

Conversational Interface:

AskMila™ understands your natural language questions about driver behavior, vehicle performance, and more – and responds in kind.

Root Cause Analysis:

Beyond showing what happened, AskMila™ explains why events occurred, connecting driver actions with road conditions, vehicle issues, and past patterns to find root causes.

Predict Problems:

Thanks to GreenRoad’s unmatched fleet safety data experience and expertise, AskMila™ spots developing risks before they turn into accidents, helping managers prevent problems instead of just reacting to them.

Personal Learning:

AskMila™ uses predictive analytics to uncover emerging risks and track the success of your safety strategies.

Arriva UK Bus, one of the UK's largest bus operators, tested AskMila™ in its early stages.

"AskMila™ showed us safety patterns that would have been virtually impossible to identify using traditional analysis methods," said Greg Wright, Head of Systems (HSER) at Arriva. "It significantly accelerated our ability to uncover meaningful trends and take action."

Drawing on 20 years of proprietary driving data across millions of miles and thousands of fleets worldwide, AskMila™ represents the next evolution in GreenRoad's commitment to making every journey safer. As roads become more congested and driver shortages continue to challenge the industry, this innovative technology arrives at a critical time when fleets need powerful, accessible tools to build and maintain a culture of safety that protects both drivers and the communities they serve.

About GreenRoad GreenRoad is a global leader in fleet safety telematics and driver behavior management. Powered by 20 years of industry-leading, deep driving data, we integrate predictive AI-powered analytics and advanced vehicle and sensor input with real-time behavior coaching to deliver unparalleled solutions that are driver-centric, fleet-smart, and focused on what truly matters: getting home safely together.

GreenRoad serves hundreds of enterprises across 70 countries, making it a global leader in fleet safety solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.