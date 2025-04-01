GreenRoad Celebrates 12,043 Fleet Elite Drivers in 2024, Setting New Safety Standards

GreenRoad celebrates 12,043 Fleet Elite drivers in 2024, highlighting safety excellence and global growth across nearly 40 countries.

To see so many of our drivers receive Fleet Elite and Master Fleet Elite status is a real testament to the quality of our teams across the UK and their commitment to driving safely and efficiently.” — Sharon Vye-Parminter, Health, Safety & Environment- Stagecoach

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 in 4 GreenRoad Drivers Achieve Elite Status, Showcasing Commitment to Road Safety and Sustainability

GreenRoad, a global leader in safety telematics, proudly announces that 12,043 drivers -- roughly 25% of users -- have achieved Fleet Elite status in 2024, reinforcing the company’s ongoing mission to enhance road safety and fuel efficiency across industries. Notably, 835 drivers have reached the newly established and highly distinguished Grand Master level, having maintained Fleet Elite status for ten consecutive years.

To gain Fleet Elite status, drivers must demonstrate outstanding safety behind the wheel, averaging five or fewer safety events like harsh braking or acceleration per 10 hours of driving over a 500-hour minimum period for the entire calendar year.

GreenRoad CEO: Driving the Future of Safer Fleets

“Our Fleet Elite program is a testament to the dedication of drivers and organizations committed to safety and sustainability,” said Zohar Elhanani, CEO of GreenRoad. “Recognizing over 12,043 drivers this year alone highlights the growing impact of our real-time telematics and coaching technology. By providing instant, actionable insights, we empower fleets to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and enhance road safety on a global scale.”

Fleet Elite Expands to More Regions

GreenRoad’s impact continues to grow, with new companies in countries including France, South Africa, Mexico, and the Netherlands achieving Fleet Elite status for the first time. With nearly 40 countries utilizing GreenRoad’s technology, organizations worldwide are seeing transformative results in driver performance and fleet safety.



Fleet Elite by the Numbers

89,000+ drivers have been recognized as Fleet Elite since 2018.

In 2024, 12,043 drivers from 114 divisions achieved Fleet Elite status, marking a record-breaking year.

1 in 4 GreenRoad drivers consistently meet the program’s stringent safety and efficiency standards.

Over the past seven years, GreenRoad has doubled the number of Fleet Elite drivers, reinforcing its leadership in safety telematics.

Industry Leaders Praise GreenRoad’s Impact

One of GreenRoad’s standout success stories is Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus operator, where 4,600 drivers achieved Fleet Elite status in 2024. Additionally, nearly 700 drivers earned the prestigious Grand Master title, recognizing a decade of safe and efficient driving excellence. 110 Stagecoach drivers scored zero – a perfect score – during the period.

Sharon Vye-Parminter, Health, Safety and Environment Director for Stagecoach, said: “To see so many of our drivers receive Fleet Elite and Master Fleet Elite status is a real testament to the quality of our teams across the UK and their commitment to driving safely and efficiently."

“Smoother, fuel-efficient driving is safer and provides more comfortable journeys for our customers, as well as helping to cut our carbon footprint and meet our sustainability targets.” Read more about Stagecoach success

GreenRoad’s real-time, in-cab feedback system powered by 20 years of granular driving data and insights continues to revolutionize fleet safety, helping organizations worldwide improve driver performance while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

