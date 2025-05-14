Putting Money Back in New Yorkers' Pockets

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “A budget is a statement of values and priorities. While Washington advocates tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and mega-corporations at the expense of millions of working Americans, we in New York continue to champion the well-being of the middle class. The Senate Democratic Majority has worked with Governor Hochul and the Assembly to deliver a budget that invests in people and addresses the challenges facing New Yorkers. With this enacted budget that includes inflation rebate checks, we have prioritized our state's working families and individuals, putting money back into the pockets of millions of New Yorkers."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “These checks will put money back into the pockets of New Yorkers, allowing them to save or spend in a way that makes sense for them. This announcement is another step forward in the Assembly Majority’s mission to make the everyday lives of hardworking families easier and we will continue fighting for a future where no hardworking family has to worry about putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their heads.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said, "For the families here in New York City and across New York State living on the sharp edge of poverty, having a little extra cash to help keep a roof over their heads and food on their tables couldn't be more critical, especially in an economy thrown into chaos by Donald Trump and his tariffs. Queens appreciates the leadership of Governor Hochul, as well as the state Legislature, in making these inflation refund checks possible, and my office will continue to be a proud partner alongside our state leaders in making our borough a more affordable place to call home."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to easing the financial burdens facing New Yorkers. The inflation refund checks will provide much-needed support to millions of households across our state, where many families are struggling to make ends meet amid rising costs. This initiative is a clear example of what responsive, people-centered leadership looks like, and I applaud the Governor for putting money back into the pockets of those who need it most.”

New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for prioritizing fully funded transit improvements in the FY 2026 budget. For Northern Manhattan, this means more accessible stations, cleaner infrastructure, and good union jobs for our communities. In the face of ongoing attacks from the Trump administration on climate action and public transit, this kind of leadership is more important than ever. These investments are critical to building a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive transit system for all New Yorkers.”

New York City Council Member Chris Banks said, “New Yorkers have been suffering at the hands of inflation for far too long. Inflation has driven prices up far beyond livable for many low-income communities. I support Governor Hochul, in making the decision to put money back in tax payers pockets. These checks may be the difference between a family eating or being able to pay rent. It’s time to give hard working New Yorkers their money back, and let them spend it how they choose.”

New York City Council Member Simcha Felder said, “More money in people's pockets is always a good thing!”