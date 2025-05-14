Submit Release
Armstrong directs flags at half-staff Thursday in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Thursday, May 15, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of national Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump. May 11-17 also has been proclaimed as national Police Week.

Armstrong will join Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr in delivering remarks during a North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Hall of the State Capitol. North Dakota’s 69 fallen peace officers will be remembered and honored during the service, and the Capitol windows will be lit to display a “Thin Blue Line” as a mark of respect for all law enforcement officers, past and present.

